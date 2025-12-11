Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Don Workman | Where Do We Go From Here? | 12.11.25

Strap in for Joe Oltmann Untamed, where the gloves are off and the truth hits harder than a Marine boarding party. Yesterday, U.S. forces seized a Venezuelan oil tanker loaded with 1.1 million barrels of sanctioned crude funding Hezbollah and Iran’s terror machine—zero resistance, maximum message. Kash Patel announces the takedown while Trump hints at even bigger plays. But back home, the betrayal deepens: Georgia’s GOP Secretary of State refuses to hand over voter rolls to the DOJ, Smartmatic’s Venezuelan engineer ran elections in Texas, and TSA whistleblowers expose suitcases of cash and passports flowing through Minneapolis unchecked. Joe rages—this isn’t incompetence, it’s an insurrection daring us to act.

Marine veteran Don Workman joins the fight: decorated warrior, January 6 patriot, home raided by the regime, and fully pardoned by President Trump. Don pulls no punches on how America lost its way—rigged elections, economic sabotage, social decay, and a leadership vacuum filled by spineless sellouts. From endless debt and foreign dependence to the persecution of whistleblowers like Tina Peters, Don lays out the brutal reality: if we don’t restore election integrity, slash spending, reclaim our culture, and replace the traitors, the republic is done.

The madness never stops: Ann Vandersteel blows the lid off CIA complicity in Venezuelan gang takeovers and Somali fraud networks bleeding billions from taxpayers, while Yale invites speakers to diagnose the “psychopathic white mind” and socialist council members sneer at citizens daring to question them. Jasmine Crockett drops cringe rap videos while eyeing a Senate seat, but there’s a glimmer—DHS just inked $140 million for Boeing 737 deportation flights. Joe closes with fire: this is spiritual warfare, income tax slavery, and a government that fears the people it’s supposed to serve. No hopium, no retreat—just raw truth and a call to stand untamed.

