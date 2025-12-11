BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Don Workman | Where Do We Go From Here? | 12.11.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
155 followers
0
16 views • 2 days ago

Strap in for Joe Oltmann Untamed, where the gloves are off and the truth hits harder than a Marine boarding party. Yesterday, U.S. forces seized a Venezuelan oil tanker loaded with 1.1 million barrels of sanctioned crude funding Hezbollah and Iran’s terror machine—zero resistance, maximum message. Kash Patel announces the takedown while Trump hints at even bigger plays. But back home, the betrayal deepens: Georgia’s GOP Secretary of State refuses to hand over voter rolls to the DOJ, Smartmatic’s Venezuelan engineer ran elections in Texas, and TSA whistleblowers expose suitcases of cash and passports flowing through Minneapolis unchecked. Joe rages—this isn’t incompetence, it’s an insurrection daring us to act.

Marine veteran Don Workman joins the fight: decorated warrior, January 6 patriot, home raided by the regime, and fully pardoned by President Trump. Don pulls no punches on how America lost its way—rigged elections, economic sabotage, social decay, and a leadership vacuum filled by spineless sellouts. From endless debt and foreign dependence to the persecution of whistleblowers like Tina Peters, Don lays out the brutal reality: if we don’t restore election integrity, slash spending, reclaim our culture, and replace the traitors, the republic is done.

The madness never stops: Ann Vandersteel blows the lid off CIA complicity in Venezuelan gang takeovers and Somali fraud networks bleeding billions from taxpayers, while Yale invites speakers to diagnose the “psychopathic white mind” and socialist council members sneer at citizens daring to question them. Jasmine Crockett drops cringe rap videos while eyeing a Senate seat, but there’s a glimmer—DHS just inked $140 million for Boeing 737 deportation flights. Joe closes with fire: this is spiritual warfare, income tax slavery, and a government that fears the people it’s supposed to serve. No hopium, no retreat—just raw truth and a call to stand untamed.

https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
