All those viruses came straight out of Fort Detrick MD!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Every one of those viruses has already been injected. I'll show you the 2011 Wuhan paper, October 31, 2011, it's in our database. All those viruses in that bat cave, all those things that came out, straight out of Fort Detrick, Fort Detrick, Maryland. Are we the people gonna let them play? Are we gonna ever let them inject anything in our children again? Are we gonna get these criminal commercials off the TV? Are we gonna stop reinventing and ignore 50 years of publications and stop treating the people and pretend somehow these are vaccine preventable diseases when you injected the disease, they don't jump to species. You're injecting the dogs, you injected the plants, you injected the eggplant, you GMO, you've destroyed the food supply. There's no bird flu. PCR is not a virus. Not another shot, ever!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 12/04/2024

InfoWars - The Alex Jones Show: https://banned.video/watch?id=675237276b5874f6ef298d88

October 31, 2011 Wuhan paper: Frequent detection of infectious xenotropic murine leukemia virus (XMLV) in human cultures established from mouse xenografts: https://tinyurl.com/Oct2011WuhanPaperXMLVdetection

Peer Review Publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs