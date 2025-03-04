© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introduce the four gospels Matthew, Mark, Luke, John with four different viewpoints as King, Servant, Man, Son of God respectively revealing four different facets of Lord Jesus Christ. Also explain the Hebrew word Tzemach (translated as shoot/sprout/branch) as a prophetic allusion to Lord Jesus Christ. Additionally explore the usage of the title 'Son of Man' in Bible and bring out interesting aspects of it. Wrap up the presentation with goals and expectations of this new series of Luke.