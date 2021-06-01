CCP Is Just Like Hitler – Restricting Professionals from Leaving China

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In the May 25, 2021 Getter video, Miles said that the CCP will follow the footsteps of Hitler and keep professionals and engineers within its borders until the CCP is taken down.