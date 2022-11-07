satanic ritual altar found in captured make-shift Ukrainian terror regime soul-diers’ camp

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posted originally (that i saw) to theync.com, a vile den murder-loving animals and Beast System propaganda. i didn’t download it when i found it. and that propaganda site removed it. i went looking for it tonight, as i realized that many of you need to know about it... i had to do some searching but someone was wise enough to d/l it and post it to archive.org on 4/17/22. notice the use of a dismembered souldier toy, presumably used as a voodoo doll of sorts. praying to devils to kill Russians i reckon.