Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
satanic ritual altar found in captured make-shift Ukrainian terror regime soul-diers’ camp
267 views
channel image
mosscia
Published 16 days ago |

posted originally (that i saw) to theync.com, a vile den murder-loving animals and Beast System propaganda. i didn’t download it when i found it. and that propaganda site removed it. i went looking for it tonight, as i realized that many of you need to know about it... i had to do some searching but someone was wise enough to d/l it and post it to archive.org on 4/17/22. notice the use of a dismembered souldier toy, presumably used as a voodoo doll of sorts. praying to devils to kill Russians i reckon.

Keywords
voodootroonatnoormosscia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket