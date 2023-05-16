One can't serve two masters

You either believe in pharmakea or in God.



A deleted video of mine about vaccines being in contradiction with the belief in God was also a good illustration of this. I will have to remake that one later, it was based on a book from Rudolf Steiner that is now in one of my movingboxes. Idem Dito for the book The function of the orgasm from Wilhelm Reich.

From a comment on my "mark of the beast" video I thought profound ; using the name of the Father doesn't redeem, believing does. Another question "how do you accept Jesus as your Savior?" Exactly by believing, I'd say knowing He died on the cross for us. He is inside you, me, us, feel it, make contact, pray, talk to Him.



What does it mean to be human? To be healthy? It is hard being in this poisoned environment with chemtrails, fluoride and other chemicals in the water, pesticides, insecticides, GMO's in the food and ofcourse the harmful radiation blasting at us non stop. Knowing the body is self healing and I'd say the book Magnetobiology will explain many things about the magneto electro light energy potential in our biological tissues, reaching far beyond this bag of skin we're in.

And religious involvement correlates with an improved immune system! I already discussed distant healing, love (!) fasting and prayer being very powerful. 🙏💖

So stay tuned for more, I'll try to give the most relevant knowledge you might or might not already know. I think worth repeating in any case.

🌻🌞