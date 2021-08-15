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Hear this *BOMBSHELL* by Dr. Christiane Northrup!
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267 views • August 15, 2021
The possible fate of those who get the jab:
- anaphylactic shock
- cytokine storm
- pathogen priming
- Antibody Dependent Enhancement
- inflammation
- blood clots
- hearing loss
- blindness
- seizures
- strokes
- Guillain Barre Syndrome
- paralyses
- anaphylactic shock
- cytokine storm
- pathogen priming
- Antibody Dependent Enhancement
- inflammation
- blood clots
- hearing loss
- blindness
- seizures
- strokes
- Guillain Barre Syndrome
- paralyses
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