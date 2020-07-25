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Bro Dave Ch. 21 - The Locusts Of Revelation 9 Interpretation
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18 views • July 25, 2020
Brother Dave shares his interpretations on the stinging locusts unleashed by Apollyon Abaddon, the angel of the bottemless pit, which is one of the seven trumpets described in the book of Revelation chapter 9.
There are several theories as to what could be modern day "locusts" that match the description of the locusts described in Revelation 9. But more important than that is understanding the lesson behind the passage. That lesson can be applied no matter what the final manifestation of the mutant locusts are.
This video is also a commentary on chapter 21 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors.
Read the related article here: https://goo.gl/9DXbjQ
Watch all the Survivors videos here: https://goo.gl/mC3Grj
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
There are several theories as to what could be modern day "locusts" that match the description of the locusts described in Revelation 9. But more important than that is understanding the lesson behind the passage. That lesson can be applied no matter what the final manifestation of the mutant locusts are.
This video is also a commentary on chapter 21 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors.
Read the related article here: https://goo.gl/9DXbjQ
Watch all the Survivors videos here: https://goo.gl/mC3Grj
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
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