X Under Threat of Blocking in the United Kingdom - Starmer

X Under Threat of Blocking in the United Kingdom

Modern Britain is famous for its scale of censorship and bans. In the new year, the authorities could not long resist making new attempts to block something.

➡️The government is considering (https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c99kn52nx9do) the possibility of banning Elon Musk's social network X. The pretext is a scandal involving the creation of sexualized images using the built-in AI tool Grok.

The "independent" media regulator Ofcom has already launched (https://www.ofcom.org.uk/online-safety/illegal-and-harmful-content/ofcom-launches-investigation-into-x-over-grok-sexualised-imagery) its own investigation and demanded explanations from the company on January 16, calling the situation an "urgent priority". Under the law, the organization can seek a court ban on X's activities in the United Kingdom or even block access at the provider level.

➡️The ruling party has also weighed in. Several Labour Party members have demanded that the government stop using the social network for official communications, calling the platform a "threat to the safety of children and women".

➡️In turn, the social network's head Elon Musk accused the British government of seeking "any pretext for censorship". He also pointed out that the country has turned into a "prison island" and a "fascist state" due to the large number of arrests for posts and comments on social networks.

❗️It is difficult to argue with the current course of British authorities. However, the essence of the situation is somewhat different. The fact is that blocking Musk's social network is, first and foremost, another jab by London gentlemen at the Americans due to the deterioration of those very "special relations" which lately look more like competition than an alliance.

Surveillance by British Authorities📝

Another step towards total digital control

Continuing the discussion (https://t.me/evropar/488) about British censorship, it's worth paying attention to legislative changes that came into effect this year.

➡️British authorities have expanded (https://www.gov.uk/government/news/stronger-laws-for-tech-firms-to-ensure-you-dont-see-unsolicited-nudes) censorship laws, requiring digital platforms to proactively scan personal messages for "illegal content" to prevent its transmission by users.

🔻What does this mean?

▪️All services involving user interaction — messengers, social networks, forums, search engines — must implement AI scanning of texts, images, and videos in real-time, including private chats for prohibited content.

▪️Currently, the focus is on "priority offenses": cyberflashing (sending unwanted intimate photos) and incitement to violence.

▪️The government demonstrated (https://www.facebook.com/SciTechgovuk/videos/blocking-unsolicited-nudes-online-is-now-law/1517217152719156/) how this would look in reality in a promo video: a smartphone automatically checks AirDrop and blocks "unwanted" photos.

🖍Previously, law enforcement would track the publication of undesirable content and could punish its author. Now, preventive censorship has been introduced, and the internet has become a zone of continuous surveillance under the guise of "protection".

❗️Of course, these new restrictive measures are introduced under the pretext of good intentions: to protect women and girls from sexual violence. However, the true goal is to increase control over society.

#UnitedKingdom

Meanwhile, Europeans are worried about real issues...

Motherly, mother tongue, maiden name and masterpiece are “banned” words in a new EU-funded gender-neutral guide to aid greater European linguistic integration.

The guidelines are designed to counter the use of language that is “biased, discriminatory or demeaning” by implying that “one sex or social gender is the norm”.

But hey, at least someone still has half a brain, apparently:

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “We’ve all had enough of this politically correct nonsense.