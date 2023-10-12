Create New Account
ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Thursday 10/12/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
RED ALERT: HEZBOLLAH/HAMAS CALL FOR GLOBAL TERROR ATTACKS ON WEST STARTING FRIDAY 13TH!Meanwhile, Israelis suddenly discover the 2nd Amendment & legalize all guns for citizens of Israel!

Also, the White House is considering freezing the $6 billion to Iran after Trump yells: “Freeze it Joe!” -- Don't let the NWO hijack the narrative to launch WW3! Watching & sharing this link is more vital than ever before!


#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson

current events news alex jones infowars politics maga ron gibson

