President Trump's Power restored, Cherubim ANGELS flaming swords, 45 presidents Tim Dixon 2021-02-20

President Trump's Power restored, Cherubim ANGELS with flaming swords, 45 presidents - Tim Dixon 2021-02-20

This prophetic dream deals with:

The Lamb, Jesus Christ, on the sacrificial altar

The Constitution awaiting the signatures

45 men - presidents of the United States

Angels with flaming swords protecting the Word of God, the Spirit of Life

Protection of the spirit of the Freedoms in God we trust.

Nixon stepped out of the line of the presidents, and tried to move the altar with the Lamb.

Presidents signing executive orders against the Word, being burned up.

Previous Presidents attempting to remove the power of speech to glorify God.

The angels saying NO, It's not time.

President Trump attempting to go to the altar, being fought by previous Presidents.

A man hidden from the public restoring the power to President Trump.

A White Horse traveling across the world like a flame, the man riding him with a Bible in His hand, the Gospel being spread across the world.

The next 30 days will be a time of rejoicing, and trouble for the wicked.

Get ready for revival, and the end of time.