Juan O Savin, Supreme Court, Bronson v. Adams, Big Change Coming? with Gerry Foley Gideon's Army
Warriors Rise
Published a day ago

Juan O Savin shares how the Supreme Court has chosen to hear a petition Bronson v. Adams - against the Congress for failing to protect the American people & uphold our Constitution. This Could Change Everything!!!! Please Pray for God's Will to be done in our Highest Court! with Gerry Foley of Gideon's Army & Jodi LoDolce WarriorsRise!

Writ of CERTIORARI (Request to the Supreme Court)
https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf

www.TheJenniferMac.com MAGADOR JACKET

Gerry Foley
Gideons Army
https://gideons-army.com
Gerry Foley Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/GideonsArmy17

Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
Rumble: Warriors4ChristRise
Youtube: JodiL792 WarriorsRise




