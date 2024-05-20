Η ΛΑ.ΚΙ.Π. Θεσσαλονίκης συμμετείχε στην εκδήλωση μνήμης, που διοργάνωσε η Π.Ο.Ε. στις 19-05-2024,για την Γενοκτονία των Ελλήνων του Πόντου.

Create New Account
channel image
ELLHNOKRATIA
100 Subscribers
6 views
Published a day ago

Η ΛΑ.ΚΙ.Π. Θεσσαλονίκης συμμετείχε στην εκδήλωση μνήμης, που διοργάνωσε η Παμποντιακή Ομοσπονδία Ελλάδος στις 19-05-2024,για την Γενοκτονία των Ελλήνων του Πόντου.

Οι ψυχές ζητούν δικαίωση και η Πατρώα γη λευτεριά!

ΔΕΝ ΥΠΑΡΧΟΥΝ ΧΑΜΕΝΕΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΕΣ ΥΠΑΡΧΟΥΝ ΑΛΥΤΡΩΤΕΣ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΛΑΧΤΑΡΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΛΕΥΤΕΡΙΑ!

ΤΙΜΗ ΚΑΙ ΔΟΞΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΠΟΝΤΙΟ ΑΝΤΑΡΤΗ!

