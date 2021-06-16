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Monopoly: An Overview Of The Great Reset – Follow The Money
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111 views • June 16, 2021
This informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world in just 1 hour.
The video shows the modern global systems, and focusses on the situation in the Netherlands.
We believe though, that people from all over the world will recognise this situation.
The video shows the modern global systems, and focusses on the situation in the Netherlands.
We believe though, that people from all over the world will recognise this situation.
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