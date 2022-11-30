Create New Account
NFSC peacefully protest Paul Hastings at the grand central location in Manhattan, New York
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/543918

Summary：11/28/2022 Peaceful protesters from the new federal state of China are displaying the new posters at the grand central location in Manhattan, New York. ,condemning death threats issued by Paul Hastings‘s Partner, Luc A·Despins who threatened to destroy Miles Guo and NFCS if he was not paid 250 million US dollars to his personal pocket.

