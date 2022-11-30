https://gnews.org/articles/543918

Summary：11/28/2022 Peaceful protesters from the new federal state of China are displaying the new posters at the grand central location in Manhattan, New York. ,condemning death threats issued by Paul Hastings‘s Partner, Luc A·Despins who threatened to destroy Miles Guo and NFCS if he was not paid 250 million US dollars to his personal pocket.



