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NO CURE FOR THE COMMON COLD?
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768 views • December 03, 2021
The COVID con-job has revealed to people, although many haven't put two and two together yet because they have been told for their entire lives that there is no cure for the common cold, that World Inc. and it's obedient employees have kept the prevention and cure for the common cold out of the common knowledge of the public for decades.
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