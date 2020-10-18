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WE'VE SEEN THIS BEFORE
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36 views • October 18, 2020
We have seen this before... Ordering vaccines that take lives to protect a public against a disease that causes less damage and takes less lives.
If you want to understand our country's legal history with vaccinations, you need to watch 1986: The Act.
If you want to understand our country's legal history with vaccinations, you need to watch 1986: The Act.
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