Sen. J.D.Vance calling out the globalists to their face at the Munich Security Conference
Published 14 hours ago

Sen. J.D.Vance calling out the globalists to their face at the Munich Security Conference: 

"Trump is issuing a wake up call to say that Europe has to take a bigger role in its own security...The American security blanket has allowed European security to atrophy."

Keywords
munich security conferencethe globalistssen j d vance

