Bold assault





Paratroopers from Ivanovo seize AFU stronghold on outskirts of Chasov Yar





When reconnoitring the AFU positions, the paratroopers uncovered the main firing positions and shelters of the enemy on the outskirts of the city.





Having received the combat task, the assault groups of the paratroopers' battalion got equipped, checked their weapons, hoisted the flags of Russia and the Airborne Troops on the airborne assault vehicles, and moved to the waiting area.





After air strikes and artillery fire, paratroopers from Ivanovo on the BMD-2 were able to approach the enemy positions from several directions, where assault groups under the cover of armoured vehicles quickly captured the AFU positions, neutralising the enemy with small-arms fire and using grenade launchers and fragmentation hand grenade.