© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disgrace in the Australian Parliament. MP's conspire to shut down free speech
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 04, 2021
Craig Kelly (Australian MP) - 30 Aug 2021
Craig Kelly MP attempted to debate Australian medical researchers innovation and discovery of uses for Ivermectin, but is silenced by MP's that want the facts censored.
Craig Kelly MP attempted to debate Australian medical researchers innovation and discovery of uses for Ivermectin, but is silenced by MP's that want the facts censored.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.