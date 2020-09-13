George Galloway | Julian Assange | The Trial of The Century

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Julian Assange revealing war crimes is the real reason for extradition.
Unable to be convicted for journalism, he stands accused of trumped-up charges in what is the trial of the century.
George Galloway is free to #QuestionMore on RT
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