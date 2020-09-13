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George Galloway | Julian Assange | The Trial of The Century
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33 views • September 13, 2020
RT UK
Julian Assange revealing war crimes is the real reason for extradition.

Unable to be convicted for journalism, he stands accused of trumped-up charges in what is the trial of the century.

George Galloway is free to #QuestionMore on RT

RT UK is a channel based in London covering British news and politics, protests and interviews with people who make a difference.

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journalistjulian assangeus governmentwar crimesiraqtrialgeorge gallowayrt ukquestionmore
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy