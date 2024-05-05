👀👉🏿 A FOUND NASA DOCUMENT PLANS FOR ALL HUMANITY TO BE DESTROYED BY 2025 - ADVANCED WEAPONS TO BE USED



Fact Checkers calls this a conspiracy theory but then again Fact Checkers is a government hired organization that lies about anything to do with the Truth.

Deborah Tavares tells you about the plan to kill off all humanity by 2025 and how it will be done using advanced weapons.

