A British TV show offered viewers a game where paying energy bills is one of the prizes.

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A British TV show offered viewers a game where one of the prizes is paying energy bills. One of the winners called the prize "fantastic" and said it was "a real relief." Bet the Brits are so glad their Government is supporting coke-head Zelensky and Hunter Biden this winter... I wonder if the Brit sheeple are still putting yellow and blue flags in their facebook profiles?
Source @Azmilitary1🛰🌏🌍🌎