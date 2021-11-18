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X22 Report A 11. 17. 21.
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110 views • November 18, 2021
Ep. 2630a - Trump Sends Warning, The Green New Deal Will Destroy America & Raise Taxes
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The fake news and the corrupt politicians are now spinning everything we are seeing the economy. They are trying to tell us that inflation is going to be good for us. As the economy gets worse they will blame everything but themselves. Trump sends warning, the GND will destroy American and taxes will sky rocket all because Mitch McConnell caved.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The fake news and the corrupt politicians are now spinning everything we are seeing the economy. They are trying to tell us that inflation is going to be good for us. As the economy gets worse they will blame everything but themselves. Trump sends warning, the GND will destroy American and taxes will sky rocket all because Mitch McConnell caved.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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