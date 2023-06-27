Putin addresses the nation on fate of Wagner PMC

The Russian leader has addressed the attempted insurrection by the private military company Wagner Group, offering its soldiers a choice of either signing up with Russia’s Defense Ministry or other security agencies, of returning home, or of moving to neighboring Belarus.
Mirrored - RT
