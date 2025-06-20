Liberty OR Empire: You Can't Have Both

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every empire follows the same script, but this isn't the version you're used to. It's not about overextension, debt, or even manipulating the money - those are all symptoms. The real disease? Consolidate power, crush liberty, and the rest is history. And now, it's our turn. This episode is a warning for the ages about the story of empires. Because liberty must die for empires to thrive.
Path to Liberty: June 20, 2025