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One and Two Year Old Baby Boy and Girl Die From Reactions to Moderna and Pfizer Clinical Trial Vaccines
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212 views • May 12, 2021
As the American's and here in Canada approve the Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds there are still adverse reactions and even death happening as Moderna and Pfizer have clinically tested the vaccine on babies as young as one years old who have had a negative reaction and died. The vaccines needed far more testing before they were rolled out.
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