Kiev’s human rights ex-commissioner says she ‘overdid it’ in her claims

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Ukraine’s former human rights commissioner has admitted she ‘overdid it’ with her allegations of sexual abuse by Russian troops against Ukrainians. Lyudmila Denisova said her goal was ‘convincing the world to provide weapons and put pressure on Russia’.
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