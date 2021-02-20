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Texas is Being Played [Operation Dark Winter] [20.02.2021]
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551 views • February 20, 2021
Texas is called The Illuminati Realm for a Reason.
Note: My conclusion... We are all Fucked...
My research over this video:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-frequency_Active_Auroral_Research_Program
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S027311779701003X
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/279441686_ELFVLF_Generation
http://cds.cern.ch/
https://scientific-info.cern/search-and-read/online-resources/cern-document-server-cds
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/haarp-weather-manipulation-175-mile-16877167
HAARP Locations World - Google Maps
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?ie=UTF8&;oe=UTF8&msa=0&mid=1ZAjP-EnlrT5AgQNBmipZ0kb_mtw
FAKE SNOW IN TEXAS?? Is this HAARP?
for 1 day ago 2,340 views • Feb 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/Nq7LGgHpQ-U
Note: A video here from Demark a few days ago show the same. The snow won't melt with fire just a chemical smell.
Depending on who you ask, HAARP can control minds, weather, and even earthquakes.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/scientists-alaska-research-lab-are-holding-open-house-dispel-conspiracy-theories-180960255/
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
https://www.fema.gov/
Comments:
Prayers to all in Texas! And all over the world! They are wanting chaos everywhere! Just keep praying for the Lord to keep you safe!
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA 3:57 min
6,251 views • Feb 20, 2021
https://youtu.be/_XMz5Dxag-A
Note: My conclusion... We are all Fucked...
My research over this video:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-frequency_Active_Auroral_Research_Program
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S027311779701003X
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/279441686_ELFVLF_Generation
http://cds.cern.ch/
https://scientific-info.cern/search-and-read/online-resources/cern-document-server-cds
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/haarp-weather-manipulation-175-mile-16877167
HAARP Locations World - Google Maps
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?ie=UTF8&;oe=UTF8&msa=0&mid=1ZAjP-EnlrT5AgQNBmipZ0kb_mtw
FAKE SNOW IN TEXAS?? Is this HAARP?
for 1 day ago 2,340 views • Feb 19, 2021
https://youtu.be/Nq7LGgHpQ-U
Note: A video here from Demark a few days ago show the same. The snow won't melt with fire just a chemical smell.
Depending on who you ask, HAARP can control minds, weather, and even earthquakes.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/scientists-alaska-research-lab-are-holding-open-house-dispel-conspiracy-theories-180960255/
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
https://www.fema.gov/
Comments:
Prayers to all in Texas! And all over the world! They are wanting chaos everywhere! Just keep praying for the Lord to keep you safe!
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the community.
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA 3:57 min
6,251 views • Feb 20, 2021
https://youtu.be/_XMz5Dxag-A
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