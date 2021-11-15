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Nyla Nguyen Analyzes the Travis Scott "Concert"
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315 views • November 15, 2021
Nyla Nguyen of 3D to 5D Consciousness presents some clips and her analysis of what really went down at the Travis Scott Astro World "concert". You cannot trust the MSM to give you accurate reports. Reports from people on the ground at the concert say that 100's of people died that night. They describe it as a "concert from hell" and that it was a demonic, satanic ritual to harvest the souls of the concert goers. This was a "vaccinated only" event where 5G frequencies were utilized to cause suffocation and seizures in those in attendance. The event was even predicatively programmed in a Simpson's episode. We are in a spiritual war...
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2021
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2021
and: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2021
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