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Tucker Carlson Hosts Ghoulish Animal Killing PETA to Discuss Fauci Animal Tests — Instead of Org Who Actually Exposed it
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80 views • August 14, 2021
By Cassandra Fairbanks Published August 13, 2021 at 10:10pm
Tucker Carlson hosted the vice president of the deceptively named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on Friday evening’s episode.
PETA’s Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo was on criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s research on beagles — even though her organization had nothing to do with his disgusting work being exposed.
The real organization behind the shocking revelations was White Coat Waste Project, a right-leaning animal welfare group that actually gets results and doesn’t kill any animals while doing so, unlike PETA.
https://t.co/JmAKsWWEIn
That's it. That's the tweet.
— White Coat Waste Project🥼🗑️ (@WhiteCoatWaste) August 13, 2021
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/tucker-carlson-hosts-ghoulish-animal-killing-peta-discuss-fauci-animal-tests-instead-org-actually-exposed/
Tucker Carlson hosted the vice president of the deceptively named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on Friday evening’s episode.
PETA’s Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo was on criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s research on beagles — even though her organization had nothing to do with his disgusting work being exposed.
The real organization behind the shocking revelations was White Coat Waste Project, a right-leaning animal welfare group that actually gets results and doesn’t kill any animals while doing so, unlike PETA.
https://t.co/JmAKsWWEIn
That's it. That's the tweet.
— White Coat Waste Project🥼🗑️ (@WhiteCoatWaste) August 13, 2021
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/tucker-carlson-hosts-ghoulish-animal-killing-peta-discuss-fauci-animal-tests-instead-org-actually-exposed/
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