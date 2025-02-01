Prof. Marc Henry – Thermodynamics of Life (Part 5 of 6): Coherence, Water, Resonance & Healing Physics

In Part 5 of Thermodynamics of Life, Prof. Marc Henry, Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of Strasbourg, continues his dialogue with Dr. Klaus Schustereder, exploring how quantum physics, entropy, and water form a scientific foundation for life, consciousness, and healing.

This episode examines the mysteries of water, the “fossil concepts” that block scientific progress, and the quantum nature of coherence and resonance that unites physics, chemistry, biology, and medicine. It moves from the chemistry of hydrogen bonds to the nature of consciousness, showing that life is not built from inert matter, but from vibration, coherence, and information.

Fossil Concepts and the Need for Renewal

Henry begins by identifying fossil concepts—outdated ideas such as “entropy equals disorder” or “energy can be consumed.” Repeated for generations, they have become dogma. To advance science, he argues, we must retire these notions, write new textbooks, and teach physics grounded in entropy and quantum theory. Science progresses only when we dare to “clean house.”

He also warns against oversimplification in education: turning complex subjects into simplistic analogies that harden into myths. When repeated often enough, wrong ideas become “false truths.” Real progress requires unlearning before learning anew.

The Quantum Mystery of Water

Henry then turns to his lifelong passion: water. Though apparently simple—two parts hydrogen, one part oxygen—water defies classical physics. It should be a gas, yet it is liquid at room temperature. Its hydrogen bonds are stronger than theory predicts, and it expands when frozen.

Using quantum physics, he explains that water is extremely cohesive relative to its size and electron count. Its structure depends on gravitational confinement, meaning the bonds we observe on Earth exist because of the planet’s gravitational field. In deep space, the bonds would dissolve and the water would vaporize.

This changes how we understand chemistry: bonds are not purely intrinsic to atoms but depend on their environment—their “container.” On Earth, that container is gravity; on the cosmic scale, it is the ether.

Entropy, Containers, and the Scale of the Universe

Energy, Henry insists, cannot be defined without a container, while entropy exists everywhere. On the cosmic scale, entropy explains why everything tends toward the gaseous state: gases occupy the maximum number of possible configurations. Energy is local; entropy is universal.

He expands this idea to show how liquids, solids, and life are “pockets of lower entropy,” possible only in confined systems like planets. In the vast universe, everything tends toward gas, the ultimate expression of entropy.

Coherence Domains and Water Memory

Henry introduces coherence domains—regions in water about 100 nanometers across, containing roughly ten million molecules vibrating in quantum synchrony. When coherent, they behave like a single quantum entity that can store and transmit information.

This, he suggests, underlies morphogenic water memory: not pure water memory, but memory that arises when water interacts with another phase, such as a membrane, gas bubble, or lipid layer. Water by itself does not “remember,” but at phase boundaries life begins to store information. Cells thus store information not only in molecules but in interfaces where water meets something else.

Resonance, Amplification, and Healing

Coherent domains can resonate with electromagnetic fields, allowing information transfer through vibration rather than bulk matter. Healing, Henry proposes, occurs through resonance and entropy flux—a temporary rise in entropy that unblocks stagnation and restores flow and coherence.

He compares this to breaking a dam: by increasing entropy flux, the system can reset to a higher order. This principle may explain how vibrational medicine, phototherapy, and even the laying on of hands work—not through large energy transfers, but through resonance with the body’s coherent water domains. Small signals can have large effects in nonlinear systems such as living cells.

Music, Consciousness, and the Physics of Life

Everything vibrates, resonates, and harmonizes. Matter itself is a temporary standing wave—created and destroyed within the ether yet maintained through coherence. Henry extends this view to psychology: traumatic memories are “frozen information fields” that can be changed by consciously engaging with their coherence. Healing, physical or emotional, occurs when a new, more coherent pattern replaces the old.



