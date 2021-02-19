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Global Frontline Nurses - Courageous Whistleblowers Feb 10/21
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625 views • February 19, 2021
Four courageous whistleblowers from Global Frontline Nurses describe what they have seen since the beginning of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Petition in support of Kristen. 3,800+ sigs.
https://www.change.org/p/ontario-nurses-association-kristen-nagle-should-be-allowed-to-practice-nursing?redirect=false
Write a letter to the Nurses of Ontario [email protected]
Send a copy to the Frontline nurses [email protected]
Nurse Nicole's Viral Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uulJXVoXDjCs/
Canadian Frontline Nurses: https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/
Global Frontline Nurses: https://www.globalfrontlinenurses.com/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts" https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.youtube.com/vaccinechoicecanada (Currently heavily censored and/or suspended for telling the truth)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
Petition in support of Kristen. 3,800+ sigs.
https://www.change.org/p/ontario-nurses-association-kristen-nagle-should-be-allowed-to-practice-nursing?redirect=false
Write a letter to the Nurses of Ontario [email protected]
Send a copy to the Frontline nurses [email protected]
Nurse Nicole's Viral Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uulJXVoXDjCs/
Canadian Frontline Nurses: https://www.canadianfrontlinenurses.ca/
Global Frontline Nurses: https://www.globalfrontlinenurses.com/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts" https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.youtube.com/vaccinechoicecanada (Currently heavily censored and/or suspended for telling the truth)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
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