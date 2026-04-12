DOJ Shake-Up & Trump’s Next Move: What’s Really Happening?

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This video dives into a series of unfolding and controversial developments across government, military, and political spheres.The video explores claims of a major “cleanse” within the Department of Justice, hinting at internal restructuring or accountability measures. The firing of multiple generals is also highlighted as part of a broader shift within military leadership.