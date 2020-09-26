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Coronavirus, The Economic Crisis, New Digital Financial System
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188 views • September 26, 2020
Spiro also analyzes the potential outcomes of the current situation, which includes a major step towards a cashless society and global governance, as the current crisis seems to be playing right into the hands of the central bankers and the United Nations.
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