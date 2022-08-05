Miles Guo: The CCP’s live-fire military drills right after Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip turned out to be a farce

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8/4/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP’s live-fire military drills right after Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip turned out to be a farce. It is so pathetic that only the Chinese people in mainland China continue to enjoy being brainwashed by the CCP. The U.S. military and Taiwan are well-informed of every move the CCP plans to take