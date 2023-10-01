Create New Account
Mr. T Is So Excited About His New Booster!
Tami's Topics Of The Week
No, Mr. T totally was not bought off by Pfizer with a handful of shekels to shill for the new, updated fall booster on social media! Not at all! He is just so stoked to have received his fashionable new fall 2023 booster he wants to share it with the world! 

