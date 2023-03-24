Mark of the Beast: 3 1/2 Years Duration

Mark of the Beast: 3 1/2 Years?

Mid-tribulation of 7 years: the mark of the beast will last 3 1/2 years.

Trunews broadcast on the Mark of the Beast, March 22, 2023 (unable to download on brighteon):

https://www.trunews.com/podcast/mark-of-the-beast-panera-bread-to-scan-customers-palms-for-checkout-payment





