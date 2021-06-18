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THE VACCINATED NOW BEING TOLD TO LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST, GET PAPERS, WILL AND ESTATE IN ORDER
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1513 views • June 18, 2021
If you have a doctor or friend telling you to get the vaccine ....DO NOT LISTEN.
These are who we call SHEEP, the MISINFORMED who think they know it all when they are actually some of the most ignorant people on the planet.
Doctors and scientists who believe in telling the TRUTH are issuing warnings about the false vaccine and that if you have been vaccinated it would be wise to get your papers and will in order now
The maximum life span one can expect after receiving the death jab is 3 years.
Source: Wil Paranormal
These are who we call SHEEP, the MISINFORMED who think they know it all when they are actually some of the most ignorant people on the planet.
Doctors and scientists who believe in telling the TRUTH are issuing warnings about the false vaccine and that if you have been vaccinated it would be wise to get your papers and will in order now
The maximum life span one can expect after receiving the death jab is 3 years.
Source: Wil Paranormal
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