Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scalar Energy Healing for Heart Issues, Neuropathy, Skin Disorders & Blood Clots w/Spooky2: MC #99
37 views
channel image
Merkaba Chakras
Published 8 hours ago |

Today, we learn about the newest energy healing technology from RIFE frequency engineer, Mr. John White. Last time, John White and I went over the Spooky2 RIFE generator machine that customers worldwide are using for non-evasive, fast self-healing from parasites, viruses, and many more ailments.

Merkaba Chakras viewers get an extra 5% off the RIFE technologies using this coupon code on the discounted links below: MerkabaChakras


For more information on the Spooky2 RIFE machine, please visit their websites:


Spooky2 Coupon code: MerkabaChakras, 5%.

Affiliate link: https://www.spooky2-mall.com/ref/357/


Spooky2 Scalar Coupon code: MerkabaChakras, 5%.

Affiliate link: https://www.spooky2scalar.com/ref/94/


HeaWea Coupon code: MerkabaChakras, 6%.

Affiliate link: https://www.heawea.com/?ref=136


MiraMate Coupon code: MerkabaChakras, 6%.

Affiliate link: https://www.miramate.com/?ref=113


Spooky2 Training Courses & Sound Healing subscription service:

https://www.frequencyheals.com/

https://www.spooky2academy.com/


RIFE & Sound Frequencies suggested as a DETOX protocol:

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/covid-injection-detox-protocols/


Listen to the last Spooky2 episode here:

https://youtu.be/evUM9YK72vk


Dr. Peter Gariaev on Wave Genetics (healing and changing DNA w/light):

https://www.wavegenetics.co.uk/

https://wavegenetics.org/en/


Dr. Dzang Kangeng on DNA upgrades & changes via light energy healing modalities: https://fmbr.org/consciousness-and-our-dna-gin-oct12/


To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/


#Spooky2Scalar, #RIFE, #JohnWhite, #NikolaTesla, #Frequencies, #Detox, #Spooky2Machine, #SoundHealing, #EnergyHealing, #JohnWhite

Keywords
cancerroyal rifeenergy healingheart attacksblood clotsneuropathyspooky2skin disordersjohn whiterife frequency therapy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket