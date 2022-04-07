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https://gnews.org/post/p1mze3945
From these two clues, we can see that Bruno Wu has a firm intention. He goes through various strategy, multiple channels to destroy Miles Guo. The reason is simple: Miles Guo wants to destroy the Communist Party