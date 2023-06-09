Create New Account
Dr Jane Ruby Show Annual Flu Vaccines STOP!!!!!
Annual Flu Vaccines, Mass Vaccination, RSV & Universal Vaccines, mRNA Diabetes Treatment. Dr. Jane emphasizes the flu injections are not vaccines but dangerous mRNA technology pharma is putting in all vaccines. Lipid nanoparticles are contained in the injections. Pharma is pushing for mass vaccination through annual flu vaccines and other vaccines being developed. The latest attempt to scare the public is the RSV vaccine, and the claimed need for a universal flu vaccine. mRNA is being touted as a treatment for other diseases like diabetes, as another means to get the poison into the masses.

