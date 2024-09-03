THIS IS BEYOND The SCOPE Of A HUMAN BRAIN, WATCH THIS TURN INTO The WARNING For THE END Of TIME ! Ni

www.kleckfiles.com/?240902-01

◄ 149. adrazda ►

Strong's Concordance

adrazda: correctly, exactly

Original Word: אַדְרַזְדָּא

Part of Speech: Adverb

Transliteration: adrazda

Phonetic Spelling: (ad-raz-daw')

Definition: correctly, exactly

NAS Exhaustive Concordance

Word Origin

(Aramaic) of foreign origin

Definition

correctly, exactly

NASB Translation

zeal (1).Ezra 7:23

HEB: שְׁמַיָּ֔א יִתְעֲבֵד֙ אַדְרַזְדָּ֔א לְבֵ֖ית אֱלָ֣הּ

NAS: let it be done with zeal for the house

KJV: of heaven, let it be diligently done

INT: of heaven it be done zeal the house of the God

1 Occurrence





