Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Perfect Triangle #171 - 17NOV23 - CoHost: Prof Jim Fetzer! Guest: Russ Winter (winterwatch.net)
channel image
Rising Tide Media
152 Subscribers
47 views
Published a day ago

The Fetz and G-Man reunite for their regular monthly simulcasts as we merge The Perfect Triangle and The Raw Deal! Savvy impresario of winterwatch.net joins for his take on the zionist genocide against native Palestine and the looming World War 3.

Jim, Russ and G did a deep dive into the genocidal mass murder of innocent native Palestinians by bloodthirsty zionists. The stunning perfidy–constant outright lies by Israel seeking to justify the unspeakable holocaust against the native Palestinians.


Keywords
big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolworld war 3hidden handilluminatisatanistsukrainegazajim fetzerworld governmentinternational jewmodernapfizerpalestinian genocidenatural immunitygiusepperuss winterdeath jabpublic indoctrinationftxsam bankman fried

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket