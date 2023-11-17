The Perfect Triangle #171 - 17NOV23 - CoHost: Prof Jim Fetzer! Guest: Russ Winter (winterwatch.net)

The Fetz and G-Man reunite for their regular monthly simulcasts as we merge The Perfect Triangle and The Raw Deal! Savvy impresario of winterwatch.net joins for his take on the zionist genocide against native Palestine and the looming World War 3.
Jim, Russ and G did a deep dive into the genocidal mass murder of innocent native Palestinians by bloodthirsty zionists. The stunning perfidy–constant outright lies by Israel seeking to justify the unspeakable holocaust against the native Palestinians.
