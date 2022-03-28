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Azov soldiers from destroyed Base in Mariupol hiding in near buildings
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162 views • March 28, 2022
The Azovites, who abandoned their base in Mariupol, are now firing from behind the backs of civilians at the forces of the DPR and Russian marines. These terrorist tactics are being reported in other areas where civilians are held up in the buildings with a sniper on the upper floors drawing Russian fire onto civilians. Some of the rescued stated that one of the building has children , but there are snipers there waiting for Russian troops....
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