Warmonger Ben Gvir brags of destroying Bedouin villages in the Negev desert - that left 10,000 people homeless

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Warmonger Ben Gvir brags of destroying Bedouin villages
Israel will continue its operations against Bedouin settlements in the Negev desert, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told a press conference.
The campaign has already left 10,000 people homeless.
💬 “Let them sleep in many schools, let them prepare many places, because I am going to demolish more and more” Ben Gvir said.
🌏 Since 2023, Israel has driven dozens of Bedouin communities from the Negev and the West Bank
🌏 Displaced population numbers between 170,000 and 200,000, off its land, human rights groups say
🌏 Israel has also demolished 5,700 buildings
War pigs gotta war pig - and Ben Gvir is the fattest one in the sty. 🥴