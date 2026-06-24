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Warmonger Ben Gvir brags of destroying Bedouin villages in the Negev desert - that left 10,000 people homeless
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Warmonger Ben Gvir brags of destroying Bedouin villages

Israel will continue its operations against Bedouin settlements in the Negev desert, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told a press conference.

The campaign has already left 10,000 people homeless.

💬 “Let them sleep in many schools, let them prepare many places, because I am going to demolish more and more” Ben Gvir said.

🌏 Since 2023, Israel has driven dozens of Bedouin communities from the Negev and the West Bank

🌏 Displaced population numbers between 170,000 and 200,000, off its land, human rights groups say

🌏 Israel has also demolished 5,700 buildings

War pigs gotta war pig - and Ben Gvir is the fattest one in the sty. 🥴
Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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