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'We are not going to be isolated' – Putin to the world
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320 views • April 12, 2022
RT.
Russian President has again outlined the goals and purposes of the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, while on a visit to Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East..
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10paqa-we-are-not-going-to-be-isolated-putin-to-the-world.html
Russian President has again outlined the goals and purposes of the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, while on a visit to Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East..
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10paqa-we-are-not-going-to-be-isolated-putin-to-the-world.html
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