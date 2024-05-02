PARIS CHAOS: Marxist Demonstrators Clash With Riot Police in Violent Protests

PARIS CHAOS: Marxist Demonstrators Clash With Riot Police in Violent International Workers’ Day
All over the world, labor unions and Marxists in general gather to celebrate International Worker’s Day with the same old tired slogans and same old delusional expectations that the war of classes will usher in the dictatorship of the proletariat.
In France, of course, it’s not different, and in fact, it’s worse than most places on planet Earth.
This year, crowds gathered all over the French Republic, but perhaps nowhere else was a chaotic as in the capital Paris.
Protestshttps://x.com/paul_serran/status/1785779496483783049
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.