PARIS CHAOS: Marxist Demonstrators Clash With Riot Police in Violent Protests

PARIS CHAOS: Marxist Demonstrators Clash With Riot Police in Violent International Workers’ Day





All over the world, labor unions and Marxists in general gather to celebrate International Worker’s Day with the same old tired slogans and same old delusional expectations that the war of classes will usher in the dictatorship of the proletariat.





In France, of course, it’s not different, and in fact, it’s worse than most places on planet Earth.





This year, crowds gathered all over the French Republic, but perhaps nowhere else was a chaotic as in the capital Paris.





