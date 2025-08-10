© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Orthodox MP warns Israel HEADED TO CIVIL WAR between secular & Haredi Jews over IDF compulsory draft
'You can't go to war with 1.25 million Haredi over their lifestyle
I'm telling you, send message to everyone: BE AFRAID' — MK Porush warns from protest tent outside AG office
Footage: Yediotnews