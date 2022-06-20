Russell 'Texas' Bentley - Performing His Version of Lynyrd Skynyrd's, 'Sweet Home Novorussia' - 'Donetsk Style' - 061922

Russell moved to the Donbass in 2014 and fought with the DPR against the NAZI Military of the Ukraine. He is beyond the Russian military age to fight now. He lives and is an independent journalist, a volunteer to the needy, and in Donetsk sharing the truth about the Donbass.

The following is what Russell wrote with this video that he posted on June 15, 2022, but recorded much earlier.

"I write songs too. Rather, I write poems, and learned to play music (guitar, banjo, mandolin, harmonica) so people would listen to my poems. Here's a song I wrote in Russian (I borrowed the tune from Lynard Skynard) "Sweet Home Novorussia" "His Telegram channel post link for this video: https://t.me/TXDPR/614